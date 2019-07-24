Kerala

Balan: Remark unbecoming of a judge

Minister for Law and Culture A.K. Balan has hit out at High Court judge V. Chitambaresh for his comments on caste-based reservation and said that it would send a wrong message.

Mr. Chitambaresh, while inaugurating a Tamil Brahmins’ global meet in Kochi, said the caste-based reservation system needed a relook, but refrained from making any further comments since he was holding a constitutional position. Mr. Balan told reporters here on Wednesday that such comments were not suited for a judge.

