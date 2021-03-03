Balan rejects wife’s candidature

Minister for Welfare of Backward and Scheduled Communities A.K. Balan has rejected the speculations about his wife P.K. Jameela being a candidate in the Assembly election.

Mr. Balan said here on Wednesday that his party would not bite or nibble at a bait offered by the media. “The CPI(M) has its own procedures to select a candidate. It is not yet begun. The official declaration is expected on March 10,” he said. He said false stories were being spread about his wife’s candidature.

He said he was aware of the persons who were behind those stories.