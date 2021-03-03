Kerala

Balan rejects wife’s candidature

Minister for Welfare of Backward and Scheduled Communities A.K. Balan has rejected the speculations about his wife P.K. Jameela being a candidate in the Assembly election.

Mr. Balan said here on Wednesday that his party would not bite or nibble at a bait offered by the media. “The CPI(M) has its own procedures to select a candidate. It is not yet begun. The official declaration is expected on March 10,” he said. He said false stories were being spread about his wife’s candidature.

He said he was aware of the persons who were behind those stories.

Related Topics
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 3, 2021 8:52:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/balan-rejects-wifes-candidature/article33982040.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY