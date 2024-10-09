GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Balan flays Anvar for his claims against Chief Minister

The CPI(M) Central committee member challenged Anvar to submit his written complaint to the Governor or before a court

Updated - October 09, 2024 08:36 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

CPI(M) Central committee member A.K. Balan said here on Wednesday that P.V. Anvar, MLA, had trained his guns on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan thinking some help from the Central government would come his way.

Mr. Balan said that Mr. Anvar’s allegations against the Chief Minister were part of a “disease”, for which there would be no treatment in Kerala.

Mr. Balan said that the Chief Minister had nothing to hide, and the ongoing investigations had proved it.

“Five investigations are currently on in connection with Mr. Anvar’s complaints. He says he will not appear before the investigation team. He will have to produce evidence before the investigation teams,” the CPI(M) leader said.

Mr. Balan challenged Mr. Anvar to submit his written complaint to the Governor or before a court.

