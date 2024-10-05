GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Balakrishna Marar award presented to M.T. Vasudevan Nair

Published - October 05, 2024 09:45 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Aswathi Nair, daughter of writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair, receiving the N.E. Balakrishna Marar award for comprehensive contribution to literature, on behalf of her father from writer K. Sachidanandan in Kozhikode on Saturday. Writer C. Radhakrishnan is seen.

Aswathi Nair, daughter of writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair, receiving the N.E. Balakrishna Marar award for comprehensive contribution to literature, on behalf of her father from writer K. Sachidanandan in Kozhikode on Saturday. Writer C. Radhakrishnan is seen. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Writer K. Satchidanandan presented the N.E. Balakrishna Marar Award for comprehensive contribution to literature to writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair on the second day of Poorna Cultural Festival in Kozhikode on October 5 (Saturday). Ashwathi Nair, daughter of Mr. Nair, received the award on behalf of her father, who could not attend the function due to his health conditions.

Mr. Satchidanandan also delivered the N.E. Balakrishna Marar commemoration talk on the topic ‘Renaissance: the beginning and degeneration’ and later took part in a conversation with N.E. Sudheer of Poorna Publications.

Earlier, writer C. Radhakrishnan inaugurated the event. Several discussions and book releases were also held as part of the event. Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan inaugurated the valedictory function of the festival, which was presided over by writer K.P. Ramanunni.

The Poorna Cultural Festival was inaugurated by Tamil writer Perumal Murugan on Friday.

