Balagopal rejects Oppn. charge on Budget proposals

He says 2,951 posts created in govt.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal on Thursday rejected the Opposition charge that the Left Democratic Front government had failed in implementing Budget proposals.

The government has presented details of the implementation of the packages announced to tackle the COVID-19 crisis in the Assembly, Mr. Balagopal said in his reply during the discussion on the supplementary demands for grants.

Mr. Balagopal said 2,951 posts had been created in government. Advice memos had been issued to more than 20,000 rank holders after the present LDF government came to power.

The government would look into the demand for raising the handling charge on paddy. The Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation would be consulted, he said.

In all, 2.79 lakh houses had been constructed so far under the LIFE housing project, Mr. Balagopal said.

The Assembly passed the Kerala Appropriation Bill, 2022. The final supplementary demands for grants in the Budget for 2021-22 and the demands for excess grants for the financial years from 2011-12 to 2015-16 also were passed by the Assembly on Thursday.