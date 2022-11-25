Balagopal proposes flexible funds for States to address emerging and new generation issues

November 25, 2022 09:17 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has demanded the phasing out of the system of the Centre spending more on subjects on the State list and suggested a flexible pool for the States to address emerging and new-generation issues.

“It would be a welcome step if the new Budget parks a distinctive flexible pool for the States, from which devolutions can be made on State-specific demands or proposals,” he said while addressing a meeting convened by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman with State Finance Ministers in New Delhi on Friday.

The flexible pool, he said, would help Kerala focus on issues such as the rise in geriatric population and return migration, and in building a strong knowledge economy.

Mr. Balagopal called on the Centre to expedite approval for the SilverLine semi-high-speed rail corridor project and sanction a special package for the transport sector, including a path connectivity train under the Vande Bharat scheme.

He sought an increase in the shareable proportion of GST collection from the present 50:50 ratio to 60:40 in favour of the States and called for withdrawing the restrictions on spending and borrowing. He also argued for extending the GST compensation period for five more years to overcome the liquidity constraints faced by states under the new tax regime.

He raised long-pending demands by Kerala, including the establishment of an international research institute in Ayurveda in Kannur, the All India Institute of Medical Science project and Malabar Cancer Centre, Thalassery, and sought a special package in the new Union Budget for rehabilitation of return migrants.

Mr. Balagopal also demanded special schemes for the cashew, coir, handloom, agriculture and traditional sectors and special assistance for the Kochi Metro Rail Limited, Nemom coaching terminal project and Thalassery-Mysuru broad gauge line.