Balagopal optimistic about next generation of State

Inventions and novel ideas can be expected from the future generation of Kerala, said Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal here on Saturday.

Inaugurating a new building of the Karunagapally Government Upper Primary School, he said the State has an environment in which out-of-the-box thoughts can be put into practice. “Apart from pursuing studies and research simultaneously, they should stay linked to production,” he said. Mr.Balagopal pointed out that infrastructural development works including construction of school buildings are being carried out with precision in the State. “The same pattern is followed in the case of development and the State is far ahead when it comes to infrastructure. Collective support is essential for the development of the country,” he said.

C. R. Mahesh, MLA, presided over the function. A. M. Arif, MP, delivered the keynote address. Karunagapally municipal chairman Kottayil Raju, former MLA, R. Ramachandran, school Principal S.I. Jamila and people’s representatives were present on the occasion.