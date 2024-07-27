Balagopal inaugurates community hall of Ithikkara block panchayat

The role played by local self-governments (LSGs) in coordinating the activities of small self-help groups and Kudumbashree through which people can get employment is commendable, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said here on July 27.

He was inaugurating a community hall of the Ithikkara block panchayat. “The hall built by the block panchayat, using the award money from Nirmal Gram Puraskar and its own funds, is an initiative that can be followed by other panchayats. It is activities like this that made the panchayat eligible to receive the award,” said the Minister. Mr. Balagopal added that Kerala has witnessed unparalleled development works during the past seven and a half years. “Bituminous macadam and bituminous concrete (BMBC) roads with global standards are being constructed even in panchayats. Economists commenting that other States of the country should be like Kerala is an acknowledgment of these activities,” he said.

G.S. Jayalal, MLA, presided over the function while block panchayat president M.K. Sreekumar, vice-president Nirmala Varghese, LSG representatives, standing committee chairpersons and political leaders were present.