Balagopal flays banks for delay in payment for paddy procurement

July 14, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal on Friday blamed the consortium of banks for the delay in ensuring timely payments to farmers for the paddy procured from them.

Talking to reporters here after launching the mascot, logo and TV ads of the Kerala Lotteries department, Mr. Balagopal said the banks kept the government and farmers on tenterhooks. The government would examine the matter and hold discussions with the banks on it.

The delay concerned a payment of ₹400 crore for the paddy procured after May 15. On Thursday, Food and Civil Supplies Minister G. R. Anil had reached an agreement with the consortium consisting of Canara Bank, State Bank of India and Federal Bank for releasing the amount.

On the report submitted by E. Sreedharan for the SilverLine project, Mr. Balagopal said it vindicates the State government stand that a fast mode of transportation was essential for the State. ‘’That is what we too have been saying,’‘ he said.

‘‘In that sense it [Mr. Sreedharan’s proposal] is positive. The rest of it has to be decided by the Central and State governments. We need not go into that aspect of the project at this stage,’‘ he said.

New mascot

The Kerala Lotteries has got a new mascot — a green grasshopper. The green grasshopper, colloquially the pachakuthira, is believed to bring luck. Mr. Balagopal unveiled the mascot, designed by artist Ratheesh Ravi, at a function organised by the State Lotteries department here on Friday.

Mr. Balagopal also released the logo of the Kerala Lotteries which carried the tagline ‘Reliable, Transparent, Popular,’ and two advertisements.

State Lotteries director Abraham Renn and senior officials of the department were present.

