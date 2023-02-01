Balagopal expresses concern over Union Budget proposal on result-based financing of schemes

February 01, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal on Wednesday blamed the Union Budget presented on Wednesday for ignoring the long-pending demands of the State. Mr. Balagopal also expressed strong concern over the Budget proposal on result-based financing of schemes and the plan to establish cooperatives in panchayats and villages.

‘’At first glance, the proposal for result-based financing of schemes may seem fair. But the problem here is, who carries out the assessment,’‘ he said, reacting to the Budget proposal aimed at the restructuring of ‘‘select schemes’‘ from input-based to result-based.

Already, the State is facing unjust discrimination in the funding of Centrally sponsored schemes, he said.

The Centre’s plans to set up multipurpose cooperative societies, primary fishery societies and dairy cooperatives in ‘‘uncovered panchayats and villages’‘ targets the State’s own cooperative sector network, Mr. Balagopal alleged. ‘‘This is the first time schemes have been announced targeting the lowest levels of the cooperative sector,’‘ he said, adding that both proposals have far-reaching implications for the State.

Big announcements notwithstanding, Union Budget 2023 has earmarked lesser amounts for employment guarantee schemes, food subsidy and procurement of rice and wheat, Mr. Balagopal said. In the current year, expenditure on employment guarantee schemes is estimated at ₹1,13,99 crore.

The allocation has been cut down to ₹86,144 crore for 2023-24. Whereas the spending on food subsidy is estimated at ₹2.14 lakh crore in the current fiscal, only ₹1.57 lakh crore has been set aside for 2023-24, he said. Grain procurement funding is down from ₹ 72,383 crore to a little over ₹59,000 crore, he said.

At first glance, the State’s demands pertaining to an AIIMS-equivalent medical facility, rehabilitation package for returned expatriates, airports and the plantation sector have not found mention in the Budget, he said. The Centre has also ignored the State‘s pleas regarding GST compensation period, and borrowing limit, he said.

Of the total receipts estimated by the Centre in 2022-23, borrowings account for 41%, he said, alleging double standards by the Centre in the matter of borrowings by the State.

The Centre has, by and large, ignored the demands made by the State with regard to fiscal policy measures, he said. ‘‘The State has not received due consideration or reasonable support in the Budget,’‘ Mr. Balagopal said.