Balagopal essays a harsh critique of the Centre’s anti-State fiscal policies in his Budget speech

February 03, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal used his Budget presentation for 2023-24 fiscal in the Assembly to essay a harsh critique of the Centre’s “conservative and constrictive anti-State financial policies”.

He said the centrist policies challenged fiscal federalism and denied States a budgetary room for raising resources for infrastructure development.

In a politically loaded Budget speech fraught with criticism of the Central government, Mr. Balagopal exhorted other non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled States and regional powers to muster the political will and forge a unity of collective purpose to strive against “attempts to demolish the federal values of the Constitution and reduce the fiscal space of States”.

He said, “activities will be devised in coordination with other States to protect federal values”.

Mr. Balagopal said, “Centralisation of power and disregard for States, especially Kerala, has increased unprecedentedly”. Its schemes pointedly bypassed Kerala.

He accused the Centre of disrupting KIIFB’s functioning and scuttling the Kerala Social Security Pension Ltd (KSSPL). Infrastructure development and social welfare were the causalities.

The Centre’s rigid norms financially constricted States. Their taxation powers were limited. Mr. Balagopal said the Centre had slashed the borrowing limit of States unjustifiably.

It has drastically reduced the divisive pool share of the national revenue for States. The Centre’s unilateral cessation of GST compensation has cost the States dear. The Centre had hauled down the borrowing limit of States by accounting loans by public entities as States’ debt liability, he said.

The move has blunted the capacity of States to raise resources for infrastructure development from the open financial market, the Minister said.

“We have to understand the situation and move forward irrespective of party politics,“ Mr. Balagopal said in a direct appeal to other regional powers to contest the Centre’s fiscal line collectively.

In an oblique dig at the State’s BJP leadership, Mr. Balagopal said those who celebrated the Centre’s anti-State policies lacked commitment to Kerala.

He said Kerala’s resilience against adversities and legacy of relegating hegemonic powers to the dustbin of history would stand it in good stead in surmounting current political odds.

Mr. Balagopal attempted to strike a tone of economic optimism in the Budget speech.

He said the State’s economy was on an upswing, faced no debt crisis, and the government would explore options to sustain its development and welfare impetus.

Mr. Balagopal condemned the attempt by a few to depict Kerala as a “hopeless land” with no future for the youth. Kerala would disappoint such cynics, he said.