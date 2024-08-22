Balagopal contradicts the Kerala government’s position on the Hema Committee report, says State empowered to register case based on depositions

Thiruvananthapuram

On Thursday, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal appeared to contradict the government’s refrain that the absence of a specific complaint from those who deposed before the Justice K Hema Committee had precluded the State from initiating prosecution based on the panel’s incriminating findings, including instances of pervasive sexual exploitation of women and minors in the film industry.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Mr. Balagopal opined that the law empowered the State to register a case suo motu if it received information about a cognisable offence, with or without an individual complaint.

His observation seemed openly at variance with the government’s stance that it required a complaint to take action on the 2019 committee’s damning report that documented pervasive sexual abuse and gender exploitation in the cinema industry in distressing detail.

Mr. Balagopal’s view inadvertently wrongfooted the government at an arguably inopportune moment.

His statement rapidly gained traction on social and mainstream media. It appeared to lend some credence to the Opposition’s charge that the government had secreted the report as part of a supposedly top-level cover-up to shield an “exploitative and powerful clique” whose writ ran “unchallenged” in the film industry.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Sateesan said Mr. Balagopal’s statement contradicted the government’s justification for not acting on the report’s findings.

“Mr. Balagopal and the UDF are on the same page for once. The Minister has vindicated the Opposition’s stance that the government required no specific complaint to act against the exploiters,” he added.

Furthermore, the government’s ambitious move to host a cinema conclave in Kochi in November has also run into strong headwinds.

The Women Collective in Cinema (WCC) has expressed reservations on social media about the government’s alleged insistence that the “victims share the same venue with violators.”

Mr. Sateesan has backed the WCC’s position and termed the conclave a cosmetic bid to gloss over the government’s failure to prosecute the exploiters. Culture Minister Saji Cherian has denied the WCC’s imputation as a misunderstanding.

In Kozhikode, Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson P. Sathidevi appeared to correct Mr. Balagopal’s statement. She reiterated that lack of a specific complaint from those who testified before the committee had precluded the government from initiating prosecution

Importantly, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has supported the growing chorus for legal action based on the committee’s findings. Mr. Khan told reporters in New Delhi that investigating agencies could proceed if the committee has given names. He welcomed the High Court’s intervention as a force for good.