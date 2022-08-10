Kerala

Balagokulam row: Mayor accepts her mistake

Staff Reporter Kozhikode August 10, 2022 21:24 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 21:24 IST

Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip has said that her participation in the Balagokulam event, which had kicked up a controversy, is a mistake.

She told reporters here on Wednesday that she had given her explanation to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and that she had agreed with the party's stance in this matter.

The statement came after reports that she was summoned to Thiruvananthapuram by the party secretariat. However, the Mayor maintained that she had gone to Thiruvananthapuram for official purpose.

After the controversy kicked up Mayor's participation in the Balagokulam event, the CPI(M) State leadership had asked the district committee to take immediate action, following which the party officially denounced the Mayor's action and her speech at the event.

