Bakrid to be celebrated in Kerala on July 21

Muslims in Kerala will celebrate Id-ul-Azha or Bakrid on July 21. Major Kazis in the State confirmed on Sunday that the Islamic month of Dul-Haj would begin on Monday (July 12). The Bakrid falls on the 10th day of Dul-Haj (July 21).

The Kazis’ confirmation came after none sighted the Dul-Haj new-moon in the State on Saturday evening. Hence Sunday was considered as the 30th day of the Islamic month of Dul-Qad and Monday the first day of Dul-Haj. The Arafa Day will be on July 20.

Those who declared the Id date included Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama State president Sayed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, vice president Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal, and general secretary K. Alikutty Musliar, Samyukta Mahal Jamat Kazis Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar and Sayed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari, and Kozhikode Kazis Mohammed Koya Thangal Jamalullaili and Panakkad Nasar Hayy Shihab Thangal.