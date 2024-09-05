ADVERTISEMENT

Bakery owner robbed of ₹9 lakh in Kannur

Published - September 05, 2024 11:50 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

A bakery owner was reportedly kidnapped, assaulted, and robbed of ₹9 lakh during the early hours of September 5 (Thursday) in Kannur. Rafeeq, a resident of Echur and a bakery owner from Bengaluru, was targeted shortly after arriving at Echur by bus.

According to Rafeeq, a black car stopped near him, and he was forcibly dragged inside by three to four men. The assailants demanded his bag and threatened him with a sword. Despite his initial resistance, Rafeeq handed over the bag containing money, which he had borrowed to redeem pledged gold.

Rafeeq sustained injuries to his nose and waist and is receiving treatment at a private hospital in Kannur. The Chakkarakal police have started an investigation.

