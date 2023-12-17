Baker assaulted, shop ransacked in Kochi

December 17, 2023 01:54 am | Updated 01:54 am IST - KOCHI

An elderly man who runs a bakery at Cheranalloor was allegedly assaulted and his shop ransacked by a habitual offender on Friday around 9.30 p.m.

The Cheranalloor police have registered a case for attempt to murder against Hareesh of Thrissur, who was an accused in several criminal cases, including murder, and had the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act invoked against him. He is absconding. The victim was identified as Basheer.

CCTV visuals of the incident have since emerged. The victim’s wife was also reportedly beaten up. According to the police, two persons came in search of Hareesh while he was at the shop, and an argument ensued.

Following this, the accused attacked them with a machete at the shop. After the two were chased away, Basheer’s son who was at the shop took the machete back.

Shortly thereafter, the two persons returned with more men and allegedly roughed up Hareesh at which Basheer, who was present at the shop, alerted the police. However, the assailants fled by the time the police reached the spot.

Basheer then summoned his son and sent Hareesh with him in an autorickshaw to a hospital. However, shortly thereafter, Hareesh returned with two others and brutally beat up Basheer for reasons as yet unknown. Though the police had been to his rented home, he was found to have fled leaving behind his mobile phone.

Traders at Cheranalloor under the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi demanded the immediate arrest of the accused failing which they threatened to stage protest. They also took out a protest march and meeting.