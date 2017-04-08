Bailey bridge to be open on Monday

The Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP) is giving finishing touches to the approach roads leading to the Bailey

bridge constructed across the Kallada river at Enathu. The bridge will be commissioned on Monday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will throw open the Bailey bridge to traffic at an official function to be held at Enathu at 6 p.m. on Monday.

Signal lamps have been installed on both sides of the steel bridge and lighting of the bridge and the approach roads have been completed. A 50-member team of the Indian Army attached to the 14 Madras Engineering Group has erected the 58-metre-long, three-metre-wide bridge. The work began on April 3 and it took hardly 48 hours for the Army team to erect the steel bridge and conduct the trial drive of a military vehicle on it.

The bridge will have single line traffic at a time and only light motor vehicles and ambulances will be permitted on it.

Heavy vehicles will continue to take the diversion route from Enathu Junction on the northern side of the river and from Puthoormukku on the southern side till the repair work on the damaged piers of the 18-year-old concrete bridge is completed.

Minister for Public Works G. Sudhakaran will preside.