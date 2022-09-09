Bail to Kappan a relief, says PFI

Special Correspondent KOZHIKODE
September 09, 2022 20:51 IST

The Popular Front of India (PFI) has termed as “comforting” the Supreme Court’s decision to grant bail to journalist Siddique Kappan, who has been jailed since 2020 in connection with a conspiracy case linked to the Hathras gangrape incident.

In a statement here on Friday, PFI State general secretary A. Abdul Sathar said the Bench headed by Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit had granted bail with conditions to Mr. Kappan rejecting the lies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh. The apex court also dismissed the U.P. government’s demand that the bail be granted only after the investigation was completed, he said.

Mr. Sathar said the U.P. government had submitted several lies in court to deny bail to Mr. Kappan. The PFI was also dragged into the issue and false allegations were levelled against the organisation, he added.

