Kerala

Bail pleas of three in Periya murder case rejected

Special Correspondent KOCHI August 02, 2022 18:51 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 18:51 IST

The bail pleas of three accused in the Periya twin murder case were rejected by the CBI court on Tuesday.

K. Kamanees, the Special Judge for the CBI court, rejected the pleas of Pradeep, the 11th accused, A. Surendran, the 15th accused and Reji Varghese, the 17th accused in the case on the day.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Dismissing the plea, the court held that none of the petitioners could come up with any valid ground for releasing them on bail.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The prosecution case was that the accused, who were CPI(M) workers, conspired together and killed Kripesh and Sarat Lal, two youth Congress workers, on February 17, 2019, to retaliate against an earlier assault on Peethambaran, the first accused, and Surendran.

Also Read
Five CPI(M) workers held in Periya murder case

The accused argued that the prosecution story that they together hatched a criminal conspiracy in a bus stop which was an open public place, and that too, in broad daylight, cannot be believed for a moment. They contended that even by the prosecution case, the accused persons had other places in the vicinity which were exclusively in their private domain like the party office or other premises, where they could have met. They argued that the prosecution story shall not appeal to common sense and, in turn, should benefit the accused who were seeking bail.

However, opposing the bail plea, the prosecution argued that there was no change in circumstances in the case since the earlier rejection of their bail pleas. It was also argued that the accused were leaders/workers of the ruling party, who were very influential in their area. The release of the accused on bail will again create law-and- order problems in the area. The accused may try to threaten the witnesses through their political might and that will affect the outcome of the case, it was contended.

Dismissing the pleas, the court held that the bail application in a case where the earlier application was rejected was maintainable only when there was a change in the factual situation or in law which required the earlier view being interfered with or the earlier finding had become obsolete.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
murder
crime, law and justice
Read more...