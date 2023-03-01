Bail pleas of accused in BSNL coop. society scam rejected

March 01, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A court in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday rejected the anticipatory bail pleas filed by the accused in the BSNL Engineers’ Cooperative Society scam case.

Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Court VI Judge K. Vishnu accepted the government’s argument that the true magnitude of the scam can be ascertained only through custodial interrogation of the society office bearers.

The anticipatory bail pleas were filed by the society governing body members K.V. Prasad Raj from Kumarapuram, Manoj Krishna from Medical College, Anil Kumar from Pathanamthitta, and Minimol from Sreekaryam.

The investigation under way into the scam has revealed that around 2,000 depositors were cheated of over ₹200 crore, Additional Public Prosecutor M. Salahudeen who appeared for the government informed the court. He further argued that the investors had put their hard-earned money in the cooperative society in the name of the institution they had worked in because of their trust in it. The accused had destroyed this trust, he said.

The government also told the court that the society office-bearers had bought properties worth crores using the money siphoned off from the society. The court will pronounce the verdict in the bail plea of K.V. Pradeep Kumar, another accused who is in judicial custody.