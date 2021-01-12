Bail plea of woman accused of child abuse rejected

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

12 January 2021 01:27 IST

Court says there is possibility of the witnesses being influenced or intimidated

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) court here rejected a bail plea moved by the accused woman in the Kadakkavoor child abuse case on Monday.

While dismissing the application, Additional Sessions Judge - V and POCSO Court in-charge Denny C.J., noted that the petitioner could not be granted bail, considering the investigation is in its early stages and there is possibility of the witnesses being influenced or intimidated.

The judgement also took into account the counselling report that had been submitted by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Thiruvananthapuram, to the Kadakkavoor station house officer (SHO). The report apparently recorded the ordeal of the minor boy as had been narrated by him during counselling. While the same was also repeated to a woman civil police officer, the victim’s statement was then recorded by the Judicial First Class Magistrate, Attingal, under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) when he reiterated the alleged incident of sexual assault.

The emergence of the counselling report and its contents brought CWC chairperson N. Sunanda’s claims under scrutiny. She had maintained that the committee had not directed the police to register case.

However, a formal communication submitted by the CWC, along with the counselling report, on November 30 urges the police to adopt further steps. The case was subsequently registered on December 18, following which the mother was arrested on December 28.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police, South Zone, Harshita Attaluri, commenced probe in the case and called for the case files and related documents. While she will also examine the allegations levelled at the police, the officer is also likely to collect evidence in person at a later stage.

The accused woman’s family, along with an action council that has been seeking ‘justice’ for her, petitioned the Chief Minister, State Police Chief and the State Human Rights Commission.

Collusion

Speaking to media persons outside the State Police headquarters, her father accused the CWC of colluding with the local police in framing his daughter. While the committee has been trying to distance themselves from the incident, their involvement is evident in the case, he said.