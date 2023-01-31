ADVERTISEMENT

Bail plea of Sunny Leone, 2 others adjourned

January 31, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday adjourned to February 7, the hearing on anticipatory bail pleas of Bollywood actor Sunny Leone and two others in a cheating case registered against them for not showing up at an event in the State. According to the complainant, Leone and others had committed a breach of contract by not turning up for the show and also not returning the money collected for the show. Leone’s husband Daniel Weber and Sunil Rajani, Chief executive officer of the Suncity media entertainment, Mumbai were other accused in the case. The court also extended till Feburary 7, its interim order not to arrest them.

