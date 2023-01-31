HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bail plea of Sunny Leone, 2 others adjourned

January 31, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday adjourned to February 7, the hearing on anticipatory bail pleas of Bollywood actor Sunny Leone and two others in a cheating case registered against them for not showing up at an event in the State. According to the complainant, Leone and others had committed a breach of contract by not turning up for the show and also not returning the money collected for the show. Leone’s husband Daniel Weber and Sunil Rajani, Chief executive officer of the Suncity media entertainment, Mumbai were other accused in the case. The court also extended till Feburary 7, its interim order not to arrest them.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.