Bail plea of rights activist opposed

Opposing the anticipatory bail plea of a rights activist, in a case registered in connection with her posting on social media a video that shows her two minor children painting on her semi-naked body, the prosecution argued that the video had serious impact on society.

When the petition came up for hearing, Senior Public Prosecutor Suman Chakravarthy told the court that by her act, the children were exposed to obscene and indecent situations. Therefore, the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were invoked against her. She had criminal antecedents as well, the prosecutor submitted.

The petitioner said she had not committed any non-bailable offences. The petition has been posted to next week for further hearing.