Bail plea of Koodathayi accused dismissed

Four body samples to be tested at national forensic lab

The Kozhikode Sessions Court on Thursday dismissed a bail plea moved by Jolly Joseph, the prime accused in the Koodathayi serial murder case.

Principal Sessions Court Judge P. Ragini rejected her bail application in three cases of murdering her father-in-law Tom Thomas, her mother-in-law Annamma Thomas’s brother Mathew Manchadiyil and her second husband Shaju‘s daughter Alphine.

The case related to Jolly allegedly eliminating six members belonging to two branches of the Ponnamattom ancestral family after giving them poison or cyanide-laced food or drink over a period of 14 years. The Sessions Court considered the observation of the Kerala High Court earlier while rejecting the bail application relating to the murder of Jolly’s father-in-law. Then the High Court had said that the witnesses would be at risk if Jolly was granted bail, especially when the police had completed the investigation. Besides, she was detained in connection with her involvement in six cases of alleged pre-meditated murders.

The prosecution argued the possibility of the accused influencing or intimidating the witnesses and repeating similar offenses if Jolly was released on bail. The court also accepted the argument of the prosecution to carry out a scientific examination of the samples of four bodies at the the Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Hyderabad.

The chain of deaths leading to her arrest took place between 2002 and 2016. The first victim was her mother-in-law Annamma Thomas, 57, a retired teacher, who died in 2002. Six years later, her father-in-law Tom Thomas, 66, died of a mysterious heart failure. In 2011, her husband, Roy Thomas, also died in suspicious circumstances.

Likewise, Annamma’s brother, Mathew Manchadiyil, was found dead in 2014. In 2016, Sily, wife of Shaju Zacharias, who is Roy’s cousin and Jolly’s second husband and Shaju’s one-year old daughter Alphine also died.

A complaint filed by Rojo Thomas, youngest son of Tom Thomas with the then Vadakara Rural Superintendent of Police K.G. Simon led to exposing the mysterious deaths.