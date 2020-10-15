Bail plea of eight accused in gold smuggling case granted

Kochi

15 October 2020 14:58 IST

The NIA Special court granted bai for eight accused in the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case while rejecting the application of two others.

The applications of Muhamad Ali and T. K. Sharafudheen were dismissed by the NIA Special judge P. Krishnakumar on Thursday afternoon.

The applications of Said Ali, P. T. Abdu, K. Hamjad Ali, Abdul Hameed, C. B. Jifsal, Muhammad Abdul Shameen, Aboobacker, T. M. Mohamad Anwar were allowed by the court.

The bail application of Muhammed Shafi also dismissed. The bail applications of Swapna Suresh and P. S. Sarith were withdrawn by their counsels earlier during the day.