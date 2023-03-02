ADVERTISEMENT

Bail plea of BSNL co-op scam accused rejected

March 02, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Court VI rejected the bail plea submitted by an accused in the BSNL Engineers’ Cooperative Society scam on Thursday.

Judge K. Vishnu dismissed the plea submitted by Vellayani native K.V. Pradeep Kumar who was arrested by the Crime Branch (CB) a month ago. He has been remanded in the Central Prison at Poojappura.

The prosecution led by additional public prosecutor M. Salahudeen opposed the bail plea by citing a Supreme Court ruling that those accused of major economic offences were not eligible for bail. The fraudsters in the case are suspected to have defrauded investors of nearly ₹200 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The court had rejected the anticipatory bail applications of four other accused in the case a day ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US