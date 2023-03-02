Bail plea of BSNL co-op scam accused rejected

March 02, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Court VI rejected the bail plea submitted by an accused in the BSNL Engineers’ Cooperative Society scam on Thursday.

Judge K. Vishnu dismissed the plea submitted by Vellayani native K.V. Pradeep Kumar who was arrested by the Crime Branch (CB) a month ago. He has been remanded in the Central Prison at Poojappura.

The prosecution led by additional public prosecutor M. Salahudeen opposed the bail plea by citing a Supreme Court ruling that those accused of major economic offences were not eligible for bail. The fraudsters in the case are suspected to have defrauded investors of nearly ₹200 crore.

The court had rejected the anticipatory bail applications of four other accused in the case a day ago.