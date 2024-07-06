GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bail plea of AKG Centre attack case accused rejected

Suhail Shajahan, absconding for nearly two years, was apprehended upon his arrival at the Delhi airport a few days ago

Published - July 06, 2024 09:22 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Former Youth Congress district secretary Suhail Shajahan, the second accused in the AKG Centre attack case, was denied bail by a court here on Saturday.

The Thiruvananthapuram Judicial First Class Magistrate Court III accepted the prosecution’s contentions to reject the petition for bail. It observed that the submission of the charge-sheet in the case could not be seen as sufficient grounds to grant bail.

Mr. Shajahan, who had been absconding for nearly two years, was apprehended upon his arrival at the Delhi airport a few days ago. The prosecution contended that the accused has not been cooperating with the investigation team, and that he could make another attempt to flee the country if granted bail. The defence, however, dismissed such claims and assured to extend all necessary support for the progress of the probe in the case.

The Crime Branch had issued a lookout notice against the accused, shortly after his purported escape from the country.

Meanwhile, tense scenes unfolded at the General Hospital late Friday following the admission of both the Youth Congress worker and CPI (M) leader I.P. Binu, a former councillor of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, at the same time.

Mr. Shajahan had been rushed to the hospital after complaining of chest pain while he was being produced at the court. Mr. Binu too had reached the hospital with a similar uneasiness. As workers from the rival groups began to gather in front of the hospital, the police swiftly shifted the accused from the hospital.

