Bail plea of accused in rape attempt dismissed

The Kerala High Court has dismissed the bail plea of Sajeevanand, the prime accused in the case relating to the assault and attempt to rape a woman at Ambalavayal in Wayanad.

The prosecution case was that Sajeevanand. along with the two other accused, had barged into a hotel room where a woman and her husband were staying, and tried to force themselves upon the woman. The incident took place on July 21, 2019.

Opposing the bail petition, the public prosecutor submitted that the ghastly crime committed by the accused was all the more serious since it had been committed by the hotel manager and his close friends on a couple who were guests of their hotel.

Dismissing the bail petition, Justice Alexander Thomas observed that the allegations against the petitioner were very serious. The investigation had not been completed. The apprehension expressed by the prosecution regarding the strong possibility of petitioners intimidating or influencing the witnesses, including the victim and her husband, appeared to be substantially real, going by the conduct of the accused.