Bail of accused in actor assault case cancelled

A day after the Supreme Court turned down the request of actor Dileep, an accused in the kidnap of an actress and sexual assault on her two years ago, for a cloned copy of a memory card containing the visuals of the attack, the Additional Sessions Court here on Saturday cancelled the bail of another accused in the case.

The bail of Sanal Kumar, a resident of Pathanamthitta and ninth accused, stands cancelled, as he failed to turn up before the court. This was after the court had previously issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against him. The court also sent notice to sureties who executed the bail to appear before it on Tuesday. The Nedumbassery police and officials of the Special Investigation Team probing the case are on the hunt to trace him down. The police said that the accused was probably staying away from the court fearing arrest in another case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Besides, the court also dismissed the petition of third accused Manikantan seeking a shift from the Ernakulam sub-jail. It was also decided to hear the petition filed by ‘Pulsar’ Suni for expunging some portions of his confession statement.

More petitions

The court will consider the bail petitions filed by accused Pradeep, Martin and Vijesh on Tuesday. The accused Pulsar Suni, Martin Antony, Manikandan, Vijesh and Pradeep were produced before the court as part of a preliminary hearing before framing charges against the accused.

The accused who were out on bail—Saleem, Charly Thomas and Vishnu—also appeared before the court on Saturday. Actor Dileep had travelled to Dubai with the permission of the court and is likely to return on December 2.

Dileep suffered a blow after the apex court on Friday disallowed his request for a cloned copy of the memory card. The Additional Sessions Court will hear the defence counsels as part of the preliminary procedure before framing charges against the accused. Once the charges are framed, the court will schedule the trial.