HC grants bail to woman doctor

The woman doctor who was accused of attempting to murder another woman in Thiruvananthapuram in July this year by firing at her using an air pistol has been granted bail by the court.

A Single Judge of the Kerala High Court granted bail to the accused, Deepthi Mol Jose, on Tuesday.

Granting bail, the court noted that the accused had been in judicial custody for the past 84 days, the investigation was practically complete, material objects had been recovered, and the accused had no criminal antecedents. The court, which felt that the accused’s detention was unnecessary, ordered her release on bail after imposing stringent conditions.

