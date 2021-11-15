Bail granted to third accused in actor sexual assault case

The Kerala High Court on Monday granted bail to Manikandan, the third accused in the case relating to the sexual assault of an actor, on stringent conditions.

Allowing his bail petition, Justice Sunil Thomas said considering that, out of 360 witnesses, 180 witnesses had been examined and an additional 29 witnesses were to be examined, the possibility of the trial taking more time could not be completely ruled out. Besides, the petitioner had been in jail for nearly four-and-a-half years.

The court also noted that, on a close evaluation of the allegation of the prosecution, the role played by the petitioner stood on a slightly lesser footing than that of the main act committed by the prime accused. Moreover, the petitioner had no criminal antecedents. Further continuation of the petitioner in jail might not be just.

The petitioner contended that he had undergone a substantial period of detention, which is more than half of the maximum punishment that could be granted under the law if found guilty.