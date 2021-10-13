Bail granted to 3 accused in tree felling case

The First Class Judicial Magistrate at Sulthan Bathery in the district on Wednesday granted bail to the accused in the Muttil tree felling case.

The court granted the bail to Anto Augustine, Josekutty Augustine, and Roji Augustine, in a case registered by the Forest Department officials in connection with the massive felling of rosewood trees.

No charge-sheet

The court granted the bail on the ground that the officials had failed to submit the charge-sheet even after 60 days of their arrest.

The petitioners have been in custody since their arrest on July 28.

The police have also registered cases against the accused in connection with the incident.

The prosecution case was that the accused had cut and removed rosewood trees from the land assigned under Kerala Land Assignment Rules 1964 under the Muttil South Village in the district.