ADVERTISEMENT

Bail granted to 12 SFI activists who staged black flag demonstration against Kerala Governor  

January 31, 2024 11:01 am | Updated 11:01 am IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kottarakara Judicial Magistrate Court on Tuesday granted bail to 12 Students Federation of India (SFI) activists who were arrested and remanded in judicial custody following a black flag demonstration against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

On January 27, a group of students belonging to the SFI waved black flags at Nilamel while Mr. Khan was on his way to attend a programme. Irked by the protestors, the Governor stepped out of his vehicle and staged a sit-in protest on the road for nearly two hours demanding the arrest of SFI workers. He departed only after seeing the FIR copies.

The defence counsel argued that the students did not attack the Governor or his vehicle and it was the Governor who got off the vehicle. The SFI workers who were granted bail are N. Asif, Fayaz Muhammed, Aravind, Vishnu, Abhijith, Bukhari, Musafir Muhammed, Absana, Muhammed Ubais, Arya, Binil and Abhinand. The students said they were framed and they were only exercising their right to protest. They added that such fabricated cases will not stop them from organising or participating protests in future.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US