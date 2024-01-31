GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bail granted to 12 SFI activists who staged black flag demonstration against Kerala Governor  

January 31, 2024 11:01 am | Updated 11:01 am IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kottarakara Judicial Magistrate Court on Tuesday granted bail to 12 Students Federation of India (SFI) activists who were arrested and remanded in judicial custody following a black flag demonstration against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

On January 27, a group of students belonging to the SFI waved black flags at Nilamel while Mr. Khan was on his way to attend a programme. Irked by the protestors, the Governor stepped out of his vehicle and staged a sit-in protest on the road for nearly two hours demanding the arrest of SFI workers. He departed only after seeing the FIR copies.

The defence counsel argued that the students did not attack the Governor or his vehicle and it was the Governor who got off the vehicle. The SFI workers who were granted bail are N. Asif, Fayaz Muhammed, Aravind, Vishnu, Abhijith, Bukhari, Musafir Muhammed, Absana, Muhammed Ubais, Arya, Binil and Abhinand. The students said they were framed and they were only exercising their right to protest. They added that such fabricated cases will not stop them from organising or participating protests in future.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.