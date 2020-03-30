Bail for undertrials, remand prisoners

A Full Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday granted interim bail to all undertrial/remanded prisoners who have been accused of committing offences which are punishable up to 7 years or less with or without fine in view of the countrywide lockdown.

The Bench of Justices C.K. Abdul Rehim, C.T. Ravikumar and Raja Vijayaraghavan passed the directive while modifying its earlier order issued in a suo motu writ petition. The court, however, made it clear that the order would not apply to prisoners with criminal antecedents, previous convictions, in the case of habitual offenders and also with respect to persons undergoing trial or remanded custody in more than one case.

The court also ordered that the interim bail granted shall be limited till April 30, 2020 or till the end of the lockdown period, whichever is earlier. In case the lockdown period is extended beyond April 30, the interim bails granted will continue till such extended period.

Declaration

The court directed the superintendents of the jails concerned to release the prisoners on their furnishing a declaration showing their intended place of residence, their telephone number and the telephone number of any of their family members or relatives.

The declaration should also contain an undertaking to the effect that they will strictly abide by the guidelines issued with respect to social distancing in the wake of the lockdown.

The prisoners released on interim bails shall report to the local police station.