Bail for Swapna Suresh’s lawyer

July 02, 2022 19:17 IST

Case for ‘hurting’ religious sentiments

The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court has granted anticipatory bail to advocate Krishna Raj in the case registered against him for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through a social media post.

He is the lawyer of Swapna Suresh, an accused in the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case. The Ernakulam Central police had registered a case against him on June 11 for offences under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection with his Facebook post.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He had stated that the FIR was registered owing to the animosity against him for being the lawyer of Swapna who had raised serious allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family members in the gold smuggling case.