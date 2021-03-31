Bail denied to Roopesh

Kochi

31 March 2021 21:16 IST

Maoist accused Roopesh was denied bail by the special court of the National Investigation Agency here on Wednesday in a case of threatening a police official at gunpoint.

Issuing the order, NIA special judge K. Kamanees noted that prima facie there existed more than sufficient grounds against the accused.

Though the petitioner submitted that he had been imprisoned for more than six years and the trial in the case was yet to begin, the court said the period of incarceration was insufficient to enable him bail, considering the facts and nature of the case and his precedents.

Advertising

Advertising

The allegation against Roopesh and others was that on the night of April 24, 2014 five activists of the CPI(Maoist), a proscribed organisation, formed an unlawful assembly with deadly weapons, including an AK-47 rifle and other self-loading rifles, and trespassed into the house of civil police officer A.B. Pramod in Wayanad.

The accused allegedly trained their guns on the police officer, threatened to kill him, and asked him to resign from his job and not help the police in anti-Maoist operations. The accused allegedly set ablaze his motorcycle and threw pamphlets inside the house besides pasting posters on the front wall of the house calling for armed revolution against the Government of India.

Roopesh was arrested on May 4, 2015 from near Coimbatore.

Denying him bail, the court noted that that there were no material to conclude that the charges against him were prima facie untrue.