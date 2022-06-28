Bail denied to ‘Crime’ Nandakumar

Earlier arrested on complaint by woman

The bail plea of Nandakumar, who publishes Crime online magazine, was rejected by the Ernakulam Sessions Court on Tuesday.

The police had arrested Mr. Nandakumar on a complaint from a woman who stated that he had asked her to create a fake video of a State woman Minister.

The Ernakulam North police had booked Mr. Nandakumar by invoking the provisions of the SC/ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act. The woman employee had also complained that Mr. Nandakumar had misbehaved with her.