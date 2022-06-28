Bail denied to ‘Crime’ Nandakumar
Earlier arrested on complaint by woman
The bail plea of Nandakumar, who publishes Crime online magazine, was rejected by the Ernakulam Sessions Court on Tuesday.
The police had arrested Mr. Nandakumar on a complaint from a woman who stated that he had asked her to create a fake video of a State woman Minister.
The Ernakulam North police had booked Mr. Nandakumar by invoking the provisions of the SC/ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act. The woman employee had also complained that Mr. Nandakumar had misbehaved with her.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.