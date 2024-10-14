GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Baiju Santhosh arrested for rash and drunken driving

The incident occurred at Vellayambalam junction when the actor was driving towards Manaveeyam Veedhi from Kowdiar

Published - October 14, 2024 10:55 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
The Thiruvananthapuram City police arrested Malayalam actor Baiju Santhosh for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and rash driving during the early hours of Monday (October 14, 2024)

The Thiruvananthapuram City police arrested Malayalam actor Baiju Santhosh for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and rash driving during the early hours of Monday (October 14, 2024) | Photo Credit: Baiju Santhosh official Facebook page

Malayalam actor Baiju Santhosh was arrested by the Thiruvananthapuram City police for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and rash driving during the early hours of Monday (October 14, 2024).

The incident occurred at Vellayambalam junction when the actor was driving towards Manaveeyam Veedhi from Kowdiar. He is believed to have lost control of his vehicle when he attempted to swerve in an attempt to avoid hitting a road construction barrier.

In the process, he knocked down a scooterist before hitting two signal posts to come to an abrupt halt. A front tyre of his high-end car got punctured by the impact of the mishap.

Mr. Baiju, who was travelling with his daughter, was soon taken to the Museum police station by a Control Room police team, while the injured rider was taken to the General Hospital. He was found to have suffered minor injuries.

The actor, on being taken to the General Hospital, purportedly refused to provide his blood sample for tests. Nonetheless, the duty doctor informed the police that he reeked of alcohol and appeared to behave in an intoxicated manner.

The Museum police subsequently registered his arrest and let him off on station bail. His car has been impounded.

Related Topics

Thiruvananthapuram / Kerala

