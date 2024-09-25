ADVERTISEMENT

BAI launches Malappuram centre

Published - September 25, 2024 11:33 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

P. Ubaidullah, MLA, inducting Sirajudheen Ellathodi as the first chairman of Builders’ Association of India (Malappuram centre) in Malappuram on September 24 evening.

Builders’ Association of India (BAI) launched its Malappuram centre here on September 24 (Tuesday) evening. Inaugurating the centre, P. Ubaidullah, MLA, called upon builders to bring about changes that modernity demands in construction industry. He urged them to use the latest technology for the State’s faster growth in construction sector.

District Collector V.R. Vinod, who was the chief guest at the function, underscored the importance of contractors in infrastructure development.

Central Goods and Service Tax assistant commissioner Sajesh Sahadevan, BAI national president V.S. Viswanathan, and BAI State chairman P.S. Suresh spoke. BAI Kozhikode centre chairman Subair Kolakkadan presided over the function.

Sirajudheen Ellathodi was elected the first chairman of BAI Malappuram centre. T.K. Munawwir is chosen secretary, Shebin Akbar K. Treasurer, Kammathu Kutty Areekode and T.K. Alikutty vice presidents, and Abdul Rasheed joint secretary. Mr. Ubaidullah supervised over the induction ceremony.

BAI State membership committee chairman Alex P. Cyriac welcomed the gathering. Programme committee chairman Abdul Rasheed proposed a vote of thanks.

