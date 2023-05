May 29, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Kozhikode

District Collector A. Geetha, in the capacity of the chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, has directed the authorities concerned to close down the floating bridge at Beypore temporarily until further notice following the monsoon warning issued by the India Meteorological department. The department has warned of light thunderstorm with moderate rainfall and gusty wind speeds reaching 40 kmph in the district on Monday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.