Backwater tourism now finds patronage beyond Alappuzha, says Minister

The State could make a laudable achievement in the backwater tourism segment by expanding its potential beyond the traditional destinations – like Alappuzha, Kuttanad, and Upper Kuttanad – to the other parts of Kerala, Public Works and Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said.

During the question hour in the Assembly on Wednesday, the Minister said the Kochi Water Metro service, introduced to cater to the travel needs of passengers in Kochi and its suburbs, has catapulted backwater tourism to a new height in the region. The service has become a major attraction for even foreigners visiting the State, the Minister said.

Recreating the Champions Boat League regatta – which brought a global appeal to the village sport of ‘vallamkali’ (snake boat race) – to parts of central and northern Kerala where could popularise backwater tourism, said the minister. Now, houseboats are a familiar attraction in waterbodies in other districts. Along with houseboats, small fiber vessels and speed boats have turned out to be major attractions for tourists in the State, he said.

The Tourism department and Kerala Maritime Board (under the Port department) have jointly initiated steps to ensure safety in the backwater tourism segment, he said. Similarly, a meeting headed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in January this year decided to dredge the backwaters in the State in order to increase their carrying capacity.

However, the proceedings were stayed by the High Court recently, and steps have been taken to vacate the stay order, said the minister. Waste management is one of the issues faced by the sector, and the Tourism department has taken a slew of steps to process the waste generated from the houseboats, he said.