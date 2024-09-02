Backwash of LDF MLA Anvar’s charges against ADGP Ajith Kumar rocks Kerala government, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announces high-level police investigation

The backwash of the accusations raised by Left Democratic Front (LDF) Independent legislator PV Anvar against M.R. Ajith Kumar, Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, appeared to rock the State government on Monday.

The ensuing political optics were arguably telling. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced a high-level police inquiry in Mr. Kumar’s presence at the Kerala Police Association’s State conference in Kottayam. He said the government believed in ferreting out facts and not acting on preconceived notions.

“The government’s stance on such matters is clear. These issues will be examined based on their merit, without prejudice,” he said. The Chief Minister neither mentioned any names nor dwelled on the nature or merit of the damning accusations but acknowledged that the charges dominated public conversation.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of discipline within the police force, warning of severe consequences for any violations. “If anyone thinks they can act with impunity and disregard discipline, the outcome will be dire,” he cautioned.

He said only a small fraction of officers have tarnished the government’s efforts to make the police force more people-friendly. “These individuals are a disgrace to the force and we have no place for them,” he said.

Mr. Kumar said he sought the investigation and petitioned Mr. Vijayan and State Police Chief S. Darvesh Sahib for a “government probe”.

Earlier, Mr. Vijayan conferred with Mr Sahib. Subsequently, the government suspended Superintendent of Police and former Pathanamthitta District Police Chief S. Sujith Das from service pending an inquiry for allegedly disparaging Mr. Kumar in a private telephone conversation with Mr. Anvar. Mr. Das also drew the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) into the controversy by claiming that Mr. Vijayan’s political secretary P. Sasi had given Mr. Kumar free reins over the police.

Mr. Anvar pointedly accused Mr. Sasi of “failing” the Chief Minister by repeatedly “ignoring” red flags that should have alerted the government about Mr. Kumar’s alleged wrongdoings. Mr. Anvar also put the government in a spot by accusing Mr. Kumar of profiting from criminality, including gold smuggling, and comparing the top officer to underworld kingpin Dawood Ibrahim.

On Monday, Mr. Anvar stirred the pot further by openly seeking a gun licence, stating that he risked death by exposing the “criminal network” at the law enforcement’s apex. He also demanded an investigation into Mr. Kumar’s wealth sources.

An official said the government was likely to request Mr. Kumar to take a sabbatical. A top officer would head the probe.

The scandal that wrongfooted the Police department appeared to have also set in motion deliberations in the CPI(M) about Mr. Sasi’s role as political secretary.

Notably, LDF convener T.P. Ramakrishnan told a television channel in Kannur that Mr. Anvar’s accusations were serious. He said the party and the government would verify the charges once Mr. Anvar gave them to Mr. Vijayan in writing.

Another LDF independent legislator K.T. Jaleel posted on Facebook that he would create a portal to expose corrupt officials and not seek re-election. The Congress and BJP sought Mr. Vijayan’s resignation.