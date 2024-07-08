Backward Class communities renew call for socio-economic caste census

Representatives of various Backward Class organisations have renewed the demand for a socio-economic caste census (SECC) in the State in the wake of the data on employment of various communities in government service.

The Kerala State Commission for Backward Classes had recently released the community-wise list of 5,45,423 employees in the government sector, which indicated that Ezhava and Nair community members were most represented in the service.

V.R. Joshy, working president of Samvarana Samudaya Munnani, a collective of communities that come under the ambit of caste-based reservation, said the authorities left out a large number of government employees while preparing the data.

Though there were around 17 lakh employees in government service and public sector firms, only the community-wise data of 5,45,423 employees were assessed. The State government shall not wait for the Union government to carry out the SECC as the Supreme Court had clarified that the States could conduct such an exercise, he said.

Punnala Sreekumar, general secretary, Kerala Pulayar Maha Sabha, felt the SECC was imperative for the equitable distribution of power and resources. The SECC would bring out the real picture on the social status of all castes. The data would also help the State government formulate programmes for the uplift of the backward sections, he said.

The Muslim Educational Society too favoured the SECC with its State president Fazal Gafoor demanding the data on Muslim candidates applying for various government jobs.

It was reported that there were 73,774 Muslims in the State service. The data were required to understand whether Muslims were reluctant to apply for government jobs. The SECC was required to formulate remedial measures for communities that were yet to get due representation in power, he felt.

Incidentally, the Nair Service Society had earlier opposed the census by stating that such an exercise would increase the caste divide in society.