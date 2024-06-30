GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Back-up Airport Operation Control Centre set up at airport

Published - June 30, 2024 08:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
The back-up Airport Operation Control Centre (AOCC) set up at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.  

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has set up a back-up Airport Operation Control Centre (AOCC) to ensure seamless 24/7 operations, even during emergencies or shutdowns, said a statement issued by the airport here on Sunday.

The nerve centre, powered by SITA software AMS and Infobip software ERMS, handles resource allocation, crisis management, and smooth coordination with Air Traffic Control (ATC), immigration, Customs, CISF, airlines, internal departments etc., ensuring business continuity and uninterrupted operations.

Currently, the Thiruvananthapuram airport has a full-fledged AOCC working in the domestic terminal. The new back-up AOCC has been set up inside the ARFF (Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting) building at the airside. Back-up AOCC can handle all the technical functionalities of the regular AOCC, said the statement.

