Prathidhwani, welfare organisation for IT employees in Technopark, Infopark and Cyberpark has launched ‘Back to Work’, training programme for women IT professionals as part of their Women’s Day initiatives.

All women who have previously worked in the IT sector for a minimum of one year and are trying to resume working after a career break are eligible to apply for this free-of-cost training programme. The enrolled candidates will be undergoing a two-month-long re-skilling and up-skilling training sessions.

The training sessions will be conducted in collaboration with Steyp, an EdTech company based out of Kochi for 2-3 hours daily on various relevant technical topics. Post training, Prathidhwani will also be providing support for job placement in various IT companies through their job portal.

Interested professionals can enroll here https://tinyurl.com/2p8556rt

For more information, contact Ambika Madhavan +91 98959 39006, Sujitha S. +91 86062 46639, and Aswathy J.G. +91 98474 60056.