Back-to-back murders of elderly women send shockwaves through Malappuram in Kerala

MALAPPURAM

21 June 2021 12:58 IST

The murders of two elderly women living alone in their houses in neighbouring villages in Malappuram in Kerala in two days have sent shockwaves through the district.

The police, who formed special teams to investigate the murders, have warned those living alone in their houses to step up vigil and ensure security.

When Kunhipathumma Thiruvakalathi (60) was found murdered at her house at Vellarambu near Kuttippuram on Friday, Iyyathu Thattottil (70) was found murdered at her house at Kadakassery near Thavanur on Sunday. Both were living alone and are suspected to have been killed over theft.

Man arrested

The police on Monday arrested a man in connection with the murder of Kunhipathumma. Her neighbour, Mohammed Shafi (33), son of Abdul Razak, was picked up after the police questioned several persons in the neighbourhood. Shafi is a Gulf returnee. Kunhipathumma was found to have been hit on the head by the attacker. She suffered five deep wounds on her head.

Iyyathu was found murdered in her house on Sunday afternoon. She is also suspected to have bled to death. Gold jewellery worth more than 20 sovereigns was stolen from her house.

District Police Chief Sujith Das S. said that the police have strengthened the investigation. Sources said the probe team had received some clues about the culprits.