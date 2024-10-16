Back schemes announced in Budget with adequate funds, CAG tells Kerala government

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has reiterated the need for keeping a close watch on schemes announced in the State Budget and ensuring that they are backed with adequate funds and monitoring.

In its latest audit report on State finances for the year ended March 1, 2023, tabled in the Kerala Assembly on Tuesday, the CAG noted that of the 27 schemes initiated in 2022-23, thirteen were not implemented.

The remaining 14 were either implemented or are in the final stages of implementation. In the case of the 13 schemes, no Budget provision was provided. For eight of the schemes on this list, the departments concerned did not submit project proposals either.

Monitoring mechanism

The CAG has urged the government to back announced schemes with adequate funds and ensure that project proposals are filed on time. Further, the government should put in place a robust monitoring mechanism to ensure effective implementation of schemes.

Elsewhere in the report, the CAG has observed that the utilisation of Budget provision ranged from 81.93% to 89.62% during the five-year period. The lowest recorded utilisation of 81.93% was in 2022-23.

This is not the first time that the CAG has flagged this issue. The previous audit report for the year ended March 31, 2022, had urged the State government to ensure that departments submitted Budget proposals that accurately reflected financial requirements. That report had also suggested that the Finance department conduct a thorough scrutiny of the Budget so that unrealistic estimates do not get passed.

The latest report has recommended that the government “assess and formulate to the extent possible a realistic Budget based on reliable assumptions of the needs of the departments and their capacity to utilise the allocated resources.”